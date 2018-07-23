Mystery: Who bought websites implying US senators ‘for sale’

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018 file photo, lights shine inside the U.S. Capitol Building as night falls in Washington. Dozens of web addresses implying U.S. senators were “for sale” have been quietly and mysteriously purchased online, amid heightened concerns on Capitol Hill that foreign agents _ especially Russians _ might be trying to interfere in the upcoming midterm elections. The Associated Press has determined that Democrats were responsible. The cybersecurity director for the sergeant-at-arms in the Senate has begun to look into the matter. J. David Ake AP Photo