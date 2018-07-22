Malloy’s $10 million toll study facing opposition, concerns

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2016 file photo, cars pass under toll sensor gantries hanging over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton, Mass. Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is getting pushback on his plan to spend money on a study of electronic highway tolls in his state. Republican state legislators have balked at the idea, and Democratic State comptroller Kevin Lembo said he will vote against funding the study during a planned vote by the State Bond Commission, scheduled for Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) Elise Amendola AP