Former Wisconsin Senate President Mike Ellis dies at 77

FILE - In this April 23, 2013, file photo Wisconsin state Sen. Mike Ellis, R-Neenah, directs a question during a hearing in Madison, Wis. Former longtime state Senate President Ellis, a legend in Wisconsin politics known for his tinted glasses, bad toupee and encyclopedic knowledge of the state budget, died Friday, July 20, 2018. Ellis’ brother Mark Ellis said he appears to have died in his sleep at home in Neenah. He was 77. (AP Photo/Wisconsin State Journal, John Hart, File) John Hart AP