Nicholson consulted for companies that shed jobs

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Wisconsin Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson speaks with reporters in Madison, Wis. In an op-ed for Fox News published on Monday, July 16, 2018, Nicholson wrote about his parents’ support for his challenger, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Nicholson says his parents’ decision to support his Democratic opponent is a “true representation” of political intolerance. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File) Scott Bauer AP