North Dakota seeks federal money for pipeline protest costs

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, protesters demonstrating against the expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline wade in cold creek waters confronting local police as remnants of pepper spray waft over the crowd near Cannon Ball, N.D. North Dakota is demanding $38 million from the federal government to reimburse the state for costs associated with policing large-scale and prolonged protests against the oil pipeline. North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem filed an administrative claim Friday, July 20, 2018. (AP Photo/John L. Mone, File) John L. Mone AP