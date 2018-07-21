Is hemp the future of NC agriculture?

ADVANCE RELEASE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS JULY 21-22, 2018 AND THERE AFTER. In this Friday, July 6, 2018 photo, a budworm moth is held by Virginia Tech student Kadie Britt as she discusses her graduate work to study what insects are affecting hemp plants in Lumber Bridge, N.C. Hemp is grown for its fibers, seeds and oil. It’s used in thousands of manufactured products, such as textiles, paper, food, cosmetics, concrete and car parts. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/The Fayetteville Observer via AP) Melissa Sue Gerrits AP