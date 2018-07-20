Turkey, US officials hold talks on upcoming Iran sanctions

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Marshall Billingslea testifies during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on North Korea sanctions, on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. and Turkish officials met on Friday, July 20, 2018 to discuss impending American sanctions on Iran - an issue that has the potential to cause a new flashpoint in relations between the two NATO allies. U.S. Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing Marshall Billingslea, who met with Turkish treasury and foreign ministry officials, said his talks in Ankara were very “positive” and that there was “no hostility” on either side. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file) Jacquelyn Martin AP