Israeli east Jerusalem plan gets cool Palestinian reception

In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018 photo, a worker walks through the Muslim Quarter of the Old City in Jerusalem. A half-a-billion-dollar Israeli plan to develop Palestinian areas of east Jerusalem and hoist tens of thousands of residents out of poverty is getting a cool reception from the very people who are supposed to benefit. Israel says it hopes the program will improve living conditions in impoverished Palestinian neighborhoods and give residents access to Israel’s high-tech economy. But Palestinians fear the plan is a way of cementing Israel’s control over the city. Mahmoud Illean AP Photo