Online benefits system upgrade finally set for July 21

After two delays, a major software update is scheduled to happen this weekend for a troubled computer system for Rhode Island benefits programs.
WPRI-TV reports the update for the Unified Health Infrastructure Project, known as UHIP, is set for July 21.
The software upgrade was originally planned for May 19, but it was pushed back for additional testing. It was delayed again from June 23 because officials said they were not satisfied with testing results.
The state launched the computer system to handle applications for benefits such as food stamps and Medicaid. It has gone through a variety of setbacks since it launched in 2016.
Special Master Deming Sherman says the upgrade should help speed up the applications process to meet federal standards.
