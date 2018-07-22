Disappearing messages, private phones test open records laws

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, JULY 22, 2018, AT 3:01 A.M. EDT AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the civil courts building in St. Louis, Mo., after speaking with reporters after a felony invasion-of-privacy case against him was dismissed. In Missouri, Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill that would make clear that personal social media pages and messages sent through digital platforms such as Confide and Signal are public records as long as they relate to official business. The legislation arose because of a controversy involving use of the Confide app by Greitens, who resigned in June amid a series of scandals. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File Robert Cohen