In reversal, Pentagon now says it backs GOP measure on birds

FILE - In this April 20, 2013 file photo, male greater sage grouse perform mating rituals for a female grouse, not pictured, on a lake outside Walden, Colo. In an abrupt reversal, the Pentagon now says it supports a Republican proposal in a defense policy bill that would bar the Fish and Wildlife Service from using the Endangered Species Act to protect two chicken-like birds in the western half of the U.S. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo