University of California approves small decrease in tuition

In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, members of the University of California Board of Regents listen to testimony from employees and students in San Francisco. The University of California will lower tuition by $60 for the upcoming academic year. The UC Board of Regents approved the decrease Thursday. It’s the university system’s first tuition decrease in nearly two decades. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP