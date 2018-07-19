Years of work ahead to study chemical pollution at NASA site

FILE - In a Wednesday, July 26, 2017 file photo, spectators catch a first glimpse of the Chincoteague Ponies on shore during the 92nd annual Chincoteague Pony Swim in Chincoteague, Va. NASA officials say it could take years to understand the extent of contamination at its Wallops Island site from a family of chemicals that has made its way into the drinking water for the nearby town of Chincoteague. NASA has provided supplemental water since PFAS was discovered in the water supply. The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File Allison Hess