Auto industry urges US to hit brakes on proposed car tariffs

Marshall Miller, president of Miller and Company, holds up a photo of a vintage truck that he said was affected by previous U.S. tariffs, while speaking during a Commerce Department hearing on investigation into whether auto imports threaten national security, Thursday, July 19, 2018, at the Commerce Department in Washington. The Commerce Department holds a daylong hearing on the latest trade fight the Trump administration is primed to start: It wants to impose tariffs on imported autos and auto parts, a move that President Donald Trump says would aid American workers but that could inflate car prices, make U.S. manufacturers less competitive and draw retaliation from other nations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Jacquelyn Martin AP