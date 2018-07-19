New Mexico regents move forward with cutting sports

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, Garnett Stokes, president of the University of New Mexico, speaks at the university in Albuquerque, N.M. Top officials at New Mexico’s flagship university are recommending that the men’s soccer team and the skiing and beach volleyball programs be eliminated to help the troubled athletics department get its finances under control. Stokes and Athletic Director Eddie Nunez announced the recommendations late Wednesday, July 18, 2018, and will present them to the Board of Regents at a special meeting Thursday. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File) Roberto E. Rosales AP