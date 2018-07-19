Omaha firefighters using new hazmat testing device

Omaha firefighters have deployed a new, high-tech device to test potentially dangerous substances.
Omaha station KETV reports that several firefighters suited up in their hazardous materials gear Wednesday for a training exercise with the department's new safety tool. Federal grant money paid for the $46,000 mass spectrometer, which can identify 30,000 different substances.
The device identified the hazmat training substance in just seconds: baby powder.
Fire Capt. Nick Gangwish says the device will let authorities more quickly determine whether a suspicious substance poses a danger and whether public access can be resumed at some incident scene.
Comments