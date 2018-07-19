Russians protest retirement age rise, in challenge for Putin

People applaud to an orator during a protest against raising the retirement age and reforming the pension system at Sokolniki Park in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Russian lawmakers are debating a bill this week to sharply raise the retirement age and reform the pension system, a potentially sensitive issue in a country with a shrinking population and where pensioners are an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s support base. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Alexander Zemlianichenko AP