Vermont tax department misses deadline for adjustments

Vermont residents are urged to take a second look at their property tax bills.
Vermont Public Radio reports the state Department of Taxes was unable to process all adjustment claims by the July 1 deadline, so towns that sent their tax bills by that date might have shared incorrect information.
About 70 municipalities sent their tax bills July 1.
Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom says officials have been flooded with calls from people who noticed discrepancies, and he has issued an apology.
Samsom says many of the issues are with homestead declarations. He says the department also underestimated how many tax forms its new computer system would flag for errors.
About 14,000 filings need further review.
Samsom says the correct information will be sent to towns before the end of July.
Comments