Georgia editorial roundup

July 14
The Savannah Morning News on the Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff election:
Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp would have Georgians believe the Republican gubernatorial runoff election is about trust.
Or at least which of the two candidates voters should trust more.
That's an important qualifier, as the ideals and principles each of them stands for become more suspect by the day. In a rainstorm, neither a flimsy torn umbrella nor a thick newspaper will keep you dry. At the ballot box on July 24, with the governorship likely on the line, neither Cagle nor Kemp will inspire you with their boorish behavior.
We can hope they'll address the issues and voice the "how" and "why" and not just the "what" when it comes to transportation, taxes, public education and economic development. But we'll anticipate the worst — more talk about secret tapes, unpaid creditors, massage parlors and questionable campaign contributions.
Assuming that's how the debate plays out, we can at least take solace in the fact the race is almost over.
Sadly, the relentless dirty campaigning has done nothing to strengthen the eventual Republican nominee's candidacy for governor.
If anything, the foolishness has helped the Democratic candidate, Stacey Abrams. A progressive liberal in a traditionally moderate conservative state, her chance at victory would normally be narrower than a backcountry road.
But general elections in this state are ultimately decided by centrist voters and the Cagle-Kemp reality show gives moderate voters reason to feel uneasy about voting Republican come November.
Or even in the runoff.
Georgia is an open primary state, meaning the state does not register voters by party. Those who didn't vote in the May 22 primary can still take a Republican ballot for the runoff, as can those who voted nonpartisan. Only those voters who cast a Democratic ballot in May are prohibited from voting in the Republican runoff.
Of the two, Cagle has an opportunity to woo those voters in these final days. He's the more moderate choice of the two, no matter how hard he tries to convince the far-right fringe otherwise.
Cagle is also the candidate who most needs a late surge in support. He trailed Kemp by three percentage points in a poll released this month. The survey was conducted over a week's time by the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs and solicited responses from 760 likely Republican runoff voters.
The poll also showed 14.5 percent remain undecided.
Perhaps it's time Cagle dropped the mud pies, wiped his hands clean, and traded ideas with voters instead of barbs with his opponent.
Cagle could highlight his economic development and education expertise, two of his strengths. He's played a role as the state Senate President in Georgia's economic recovery and as lieutenant governor has championed college and career academies, opening 34 statewide in his two terms.
For all the area's economic success in recent years, we still have a state-owned megasite in need of more tenants and a convention center that needs state support to expand and reach its full potential. And workforce readiness is among our areas in greatest need of improvement when it comes to education.
Cagle could also emphasize his record on taxes and regulatory reform.
Contrary to the two candidates' claims, this race is not about trust. The winner will be the one who better differentiates himself from other. Kemp has embraced his identity in this race.
Cagle can still polish his, even in the short span of nine days. But will he?
July 14
The Augusta Chronicle on the work of the outgoing director of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services:
It's difficult, just looking at her business card, to tell what Virginia Pryor has been doing for a living these last two and a half years.
It's just as well. Neither her title as director nor the name of her agency — the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services — tell the real story.
For all intents and purposes, she's in construction and marketing — in that she's been building a new state child welfare agency and is its chief marketer, both inside and outside the division.
With what appears to be a highly motivated and appreciative staff, an engaging personality and a private-sector child welfare background, Pryor has been working to improve the agency's operations, workforce and public image.
She's also the architect of what she hopes will become a new "ecosystem of hope" in which the state and private organizations and citizens work together to reduce child abuse and neglect in Georgia.
To that end Pryor, the state-level DFCS head, came to Augusta June 25 to launch "State of Hope" — basically an open invitation to any of the state's nonprofits, churches, clubs or just any citizen with a good idea to apply for help and funds from DFCS to create a new child abuse prevention program or boost one that's already there.
Applications may be made at dfcs.georgia.gov/state-hope until July 20; three recipients statewide will be named this fall, after which DFCS will work with the three to hone the program. Grants will range from $500 to $75,000.
Have you ever seen a state agency move that quickly and decisively? The woman isn't messing around.
And why should she? With some 15,000 kids in foster care in Georgia, and society churning out more, there's not a moment to waste when it comes to prevention.
There are several reasons why no one with a heart to help and an idea in mind should be shy about applying to be a "State of Hope" project. They're not looking for highfalutin credentials or a board of directors and all the structure that comes with a 501c3, for instance. All that is fine, too, but Pryor says the important thing is the idea and interest.
The structure can come later, and the state can even help, she says.
"Oftentimes people have ideas about what they want to do, but maybe they don't have access to a foundation or something like that, or they don't necessarily have the 501c3 infrastructure," she told us. "This is true grassroots community organizing, if you will, around prevention."
Another reason not to be shy: Even those projects and proposed projects that aren't among the chosen few — three this year, then three next — will have access to a new network of peers and experts to act as a support group. And if a project isn't selected as a State of Hope site this time around, it might be next time.
It's all part of that hope ecosystem she's laying the seeds for.
And as it turns out, it will have to grow without her: She announced July 3 that she is leaving the state July 27 to rejoin the Casey Family Programs child welfare foundation she formerly worked for.
In our view, it's a tremendous loss for Georgia and for its at-risk and abused and neglected kids, and families in crisis. In just over a couple years, Pryor and her team have made vast improvements in the division's morale and image and, with the help of Gov. Nathan Deal and the General Assembly, the livability of the division. With boosts in staffing and pay, including 700 new or restored positions, caseloads have dropped from 30 or more per worker to an average of 19, while employee turnover has dropped from 36 percent to 19.
One of the keys, she says, is an employee satisfaction rate that has spiked 10-15 percent.
"We're really digging into the culture," Pryor explained. "I don't care how much you pay people. I don't care what kind of practice model you have. If people don't want to work here, and they don't like the culture, then you're never going to transform an organization. Culture eats strategy for lunch, and if you don't have the culture then everything else is just window dressing."
The challenge, going forward without the dynamic change agent that Virginia Pryor has been, is to have all that translate into an improved service and public image for DFCS.
For her part, Pryor sees the improvement — recalling a recent letter in which a parent said she never would've gotten clean and sober and gotten her kids back without the help of DFCS. "That's what you live for, really," she said of the letter.
"I think (DFCS) had an image a few years ago that we were a place that took your children and if you came to DFCS you were never going to get your child back. My belief is that, slowly but surely, we are changing that image, that these are folks that actually want to help families. We don't want to take people's children, but there are certain circumstances that happen that it is required that we remove children.
"I hope people see the division as compassionate, and that we work in partnership with families. I think we still have a lot of work to do. I'm always transparent when it comes to that. But I think we're moving in the right direction."
As Pryor moves on to another construction project, pray she has left a State of Hope behind.
July 15
The Valdosta Daily Times on funding school sports:
The public should know how much money is spent on school sports.
The fact that millions of dollars are spent on high school athletic facilities comes as no surprise to anyone.
It is also a fact that sports, especially high school football, bring in a lot of money.
In South Georgia, football is king.
Stadiums sell out every Friday night of the season.
It is also an expensive sport to play.
The hope is that revenues are sufficient to keep players playing and that facilities, upkeep and equipment are not a heavy taxpayer burden.
Still, we know that special local option sales taxes are used to fund facilities in many cases.
We are in no way opposed to public school athletics.
Sports can teach very important life lessons and some great opportunities for a college education are provided to many young men and women in our community who are able to both play at the next level of their respective sport and, in turn, receive a college degree.
Because of basic academic requirements, athletes sometimes must work harder in the classroom in order to stay on the team.
That is a good thing.
We do believe there should always be balance and that athletics should never become more important than academics.
We are fortunate to have great coaches in our public school systems who spend time reviewing grades, emphasizing character and setting high standards of conduct for young athletes.
In this edition of The Valdosta Daily Times, our reporters filed public records requests, conducted interviews and crunched numbers as they took a look at the price tags of public school athletic facilities.
Some readers may have a bit of sticker shock.
Others will consider it to be money well spent or might even wonder if their particular school is lagging behind.
A high school football stadium can, at times, be a crown jewel in a community and even a venue for other large events, not the least of which is high school graduation.
Regardless of how readers and communities feel about how much money has been, is being and will be spent on fields and facilities, we believe everyone has the right to know.
