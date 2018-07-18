Mississippi editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Mississippi newspapers:
July 14
The Greenwood Commonwealth on raising a gas tax and the lottery:
If Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant winds up calling a special session of the Legislature to deal with the state's deteriorating roads and bridges, it will be an effort to do everything but the obvious.
Because the Republican governor is so stubbornly against raising the gas tax, his idea is to cobble together a series of piecemeal ways — including a couple that are morally questionable — to come up with anywhere close to the money that a straightforward, sensible increase in the state's fuel tax would generate.
What Bryant says he wants is an extra $200 million a year from tax collections on internet sales, to which a U.S. Supreme Court has opened the door; from the tax on legalized sports betting, which the Legislature approved secretly a year ago and which another Supreme Court decision enabled; and from starting a state lottery.
Except for the internet sales tax, the rest of the proceeds are based on taking advantage of people's weaknesses — either gambling on the outcome of sporting events, or the pipedream of getting rich via nothing but an extremely rare stroke of luck.
Betting on sports is coming, and there doesn't appear to be any movement to stop it, even though lawmakers roundly claim they didn't know what they were voting on when they approved sports gaming in 2017.
The lottery, though, can still be stopped before it gets on track. Hopefully, unlike the governor, who formerly opposed a lottery, neither House Speaker Philip Gunn nor Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves will back away from their past objections to putting the state into the swindling business. That's what the lottery is. A big swindle. It entices the poor and gullible to put their limited resources into the hope of striking it rich, even while the state knows that all but a tiny fraction will go away poorer than ever.
Not only is a lottery morally suspect, it's about the most inefficient way that a government can fund its operations. By Mississippi's own research, a state has to spend 72 cents to make 28 cents from a lottery. To raise the same 28 cents from a gas tax costs the state a fraction of a penny.
Besides, it should be motorists — the folks whose driving wears out the roads and bridges — who pay to fix them. The fuel tax is an equitable way to divide up the burden, since those who drive more pay more.
Motorists haven't been asked to pay a penny more in fuel tax per gallon in more than 30 years. Bryant — to his great discredit — is not about to ask them to.
July 13
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal on the federal government reopening the investigation into the killing of Emmett Till:
In the 63 years since the savage killing of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Money, Mississippi, racial tensions have done little to subside.
While Till's death aided in inspiring the civil rights movement, its true nature has held a heavy shadow over the state of our state for more than six decades with no justice found.
Citing new information, the federal government is reopening the probe into Till's slaying after having closed it in 2007 with authorities noting that all suspects in the incident were dead.
The reopening is, in part, due to the book, "The Blood Of Emmett Till," written by Duke University research scholar Timothy Tyson.
Tyson reveals in the book that Carolyn Bryant Donham - who accused Till of whistling at her, among other acts - fabricated large parts of her testimony that had her husband Roy and his half-brother J.W. Milam acquitted.
According to Tyson, in 2008 Donham stated "that part's not true," referring to the verbal and physical advances she'd claimed Till made on her. "Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him," she went on to say.
Donham's original claims resulted in Till's death; his disfigured and mutilated body were found three days after the alleged incident.
In the now infamous images printed in Jet Magazine, Till was photographed in his opened coffin, unenbalmed and displayed publicly for four days.
"I wanted the world to see," Till's mother said of the Chicago funeral.
Milam and Bryant both confessed to the crime in a magazine interview some years later in an article titled "The Shocking Story of Approved Killing in Mississippi."
Neither saw the inside of a jail cell.
Both lived longer than Till ever would.
"Just what did he say when he grabbed your hand?" defense attorney Sidney Carlton asked Donham, according to a trial transcript released by the FBI.
"He said, 'How about a date, baby?'" she testified. Donham said the young man "caught me at the cash register," grasping her around the waist with both hands and pulling her toward him.
A judge ruled the testimony inadmissible. An all-white jury freed her husband and the other man even without it. Testimony indicated a woman might have been in a car with Bryant and Milam when they abducted Till, but no one else was ever charged.
And the lit cigars Bryant and Milam smoked in the moments following the judge's decision have still been burning for 63 years.
Till's slaying has long been a stain on Mississippi's conscience that resonates still today. Posthumous justice aside, his death was not an isolated incident and the hatred that fueled it, not an antiquated concept.
While the past cannot be changed, we hope the future is impacted by the case's reopening.
July 16
The Sun Herald says the coast has waited too long to learn the fate of the money from a settlement for economic damages from BP's Deepwater Horizon oil disaster:
The Coast has waited far too long to learn the fate of the $700 million that has yet to be spent out of a $750 million settlement for economic damages from BP's Deepwater Horizon oil disaster.
We know the majority of the economic damage was inflicted on the people of Mississippi's Coast. And we know that no rational argument has been made for spending the majority of the BP economic damages money anywhere but on the Coast.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast's lifeblood, tourism, was on life support. Its seafood industry was first shutdown and then mistrusted. Millions were invested to restore the country's faith in Gulf shrimp and other delicacies. Our charter boats sat idle. People lost jobs, homes, businesses. Our economy is growing again but it has not been restored. Our workers' income has not recovered. The Coast has not been made whole. And, we do not know if the damage from the spill is over. Millions of gallons of oil remains at the bottom of the Gulf.
For quite some time, we've been told to have patience and we were patient. But as we waited, scheme after scheme popped up that would take more and more money from the $700 million and spread it further and further from the Coast.
Most recently, there was a last-minute list of road projects that was used as a bargaining chip in the 11th hour of the legislative session. Few were on the Coast and their link to BP economic damages was tenuous. That would have reduced the Coast's share of the money to about 70 percent, down from 80 percent offered by some and the 100 percent preferred by Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves.
We are out of patience. Every day that money is not earmarked for the Coast is another day it is at risk. We have not heard a proposal from the northern reaches of Mississippi that would invest the money in a project or projects that would benefit the whole state.
We would rather see the state invest this money in a way that will solidify the national reputation of its cities as some of the best beach destinations in the United States. That will pay dividends to all Mississippians as tourists travel across and through the state to reach those beach towns.
A special session this summer seems highly likely. The battle over the BP money should end then.
We do not have the votes in the Legislature to bring that money here.
Gov. Phil Bryant, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and House Speaker Phil Gunn, however, have the political clout to get the job done. If they will it, we are confident it will come to pass.
They also will have before them a couple of new potential revenue streams that can help them solve the question of how to pay for much needed road and bridge maintenance. Now, the BP money does not have to be part of that equation. Nor should it be.
There are several proposals to protect the money from the whims of politicians, establish a mechanism for vetting projects and measure those project's return on investment. It should not take long to choose one.
