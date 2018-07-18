Soy “milk” makers may need to find alternative description

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2009, file photo, a shopper looks over the milk aisle at the Hunger Mountain Co-op in Montpelier, Vt. Soy and almond drinks don’t come from cows, so regulators may soon ask them to stop calling themselves “milk.” The Food and Drug Administration signaled plans to start enforcing a federal standard that defines “milk” as coming from the “milking of one or more healthy cows.” That would mark a change for the agency, which has not aggressively gone after the proliferation of plant-based drinks labeled as “milk.” (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File) Toby Talbot AP