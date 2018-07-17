Republicans: Criticism of SC Dem governor nominee falls flat

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2009, file photo, state Rep. James E. Smith, addresses attorneys during a House Judiciary Committee meeting in Columbia, S.C. Some leading Republican state lawmakers are suggesting that efforts from a group from their own side of the aisle exemplify how the gubernatorial campaign into “silly season. The most recent example came Tuesday from the Republican Governors Association, which launched a website accusing Democratic gubernatorial nominee James Smith of “consistently and shamelessly” supporting tax hikes during his more than two decades in the state House. That drew a sharp contrast with the Democratic primary, where one of Smith’s opponents accused him of being too conservative. (AP Photo/Brett Flashnick, File) BRETT FLASHNICK AP