Ex-New York senator and son convicted of extortion, bribery

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2015, file photo, former New York state Senate leader Dean Skelos, left, and his son Adam Skelos leave federal court, in New York. Skelos and his son have been convicted of bribery, wire fraud and extortion charges at their federal corruption trial on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The two were accused of selling the once-powerful Republican’s office by pressuring wealthy businessmen into giving Adam Skelos roughly $300,000 for no-show jobs. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Richard Drew AP