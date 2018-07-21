Approach to managing communities varies

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE ON SATURDAY, JULY 21, 2018 AND THEREAFTER In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 photo, Tarentum Borough Manager Michael Nestico talks with Council President Erika Josefoski before the start of a council agenda meeting in Tarentum, Pa. “In Tarentum, Nestico not only manages our borough as a whole, but he also manages two utility companies, our water plant and distribution and electrical distribution companies. His legal background is a tremendous asset as well,” Josefoski said. (Brian C. Rittmeyer/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP) Brian C. Rittmeyer AP