Governor dedicates park named for Olympic great Jesse Owens

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 1936 file photo, American athlete Jesse Owens practices in the Olympic Village in Berlin. Two of Owens’ daughters are expected to accompany Ohio Gov. John Kasich during dedication events at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, and later in the day at Miner’s Memorial Park in McConnelsville, Ohio. (AP Photo, File) AP