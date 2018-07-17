FILE - In this Aug. 5, 1936 file photo, American athlete Jesse Owens practices in the Olympic Village in Berlin. Two of Owens’ daughters are expected to accompany Ohio Gov. John Kasich during dedication events at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, and later in the day at Miner’s Memorial Park in McConnelsville, Ohio. (AP Photo, File)
Governor dedicates park named for Olympic great Jesse Owens

The Associated Press

July 17, 2018 11:10 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio's governor has dedicated a new state park and wildlife area named for Olympic great Jesse Owens.

Two of Owens' daughters accompanied Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) during Tuesday's dedication ceremony in Columbus at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that achievements of "heroes" such as Owens should be preserved to inspire others to "overcome challenges and accomplish their very best."

Owens was a world record-setting sprinter at Ohio State University and won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin.

The park was created after Ohio's Department of Natural Resources struck a deal with American Electric Power to buy a large portion of a 60,000-acre (24,281-hectare) parcel owned by the company.

The land spans parts of Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum and Noble counties in eastern Ohio.

