China files WTO challenge to US $200B tariff plan

In this July 13, 2018, photo, Chinese made children shoes carrying a Chinese map and U.S. flags are on display for a sale at a shop in Beijing. China announced it filled a World Trade Organization challenge Monday, July 16, 2018, to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for a tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods, reacting swiftly amid deepening concern about the economic impact of their spiraling technology dispute. Andy Wong AP Photo