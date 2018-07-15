Nation’s new aircraft carrier enters next phase at shipyard

FILE - In this Saturday, April 8, 2017 file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the USS Gerald R. Ford embarks on the first of its sea trials to test various state-of-the-art systems on its own power for the first time, from Newport News, Va. Naval Sea Systems Command spokesman William Couch said in a statement that the USS Gerald R. Ford arrived Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Newport News Shipbuilding. Work at the shipyard will mark the next phase in the development of the Navy’s most advanced and scrutinized warship. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni/U.S. Navy via AP, File) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni AP