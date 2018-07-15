City Council to hear from public about 600-foot tower plan

The Providence City Council is holding a public hearing about a proposal to build what would be the tallest skyscraper in Rhode Island.
The council's ordinances committee will hold the hearing Wednesday.
Billy Kepner, council spokesman, says it's the first time residents can voice their concern or support directly to council members.
New York developer Jason Fane wants to build a 46-story residential building on public land freed up by the relocation of Interstate 195.
The ordinances committee is being asked to approve zoning changes required for the project to move forward at 600 feet as proposed. Zoning rules currently limit construction in the area to 100 feet.
Trade unions are supporting the project. Opponents say the building's height is preposterous.
A city commission previously voted against adjusting zoning rules.
