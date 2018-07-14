Finnish brewery creates quirky beer for Trump-Putin summit

Samuli Huuhtanen, CEO of Finnish beer brewery Rock Paper Scissors displays a beer bottle labeled with cartoon caricatures depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S President Donald Trump, during an interview with the Associated Press in Helsinki, Saturday, July 14, 2018. A small Finnish craft brewery is paying a humorous tribute to the July 16 Helsinki summit by a limited-edition lager beer depicting cartoon U.S. and Russian presidents on its label with a text urging Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to settle things “like adults”. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Markus Schreiber AP