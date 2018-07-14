As World Cup ends, Russia faces uncertain football legacy

FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 file photo a general view at top right of temporary stands in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia. They were meant to show Russia was serious about saving money, but now two giant temporary stands symbolize the problems with World Cup legacy. The stands soar out of the Yekaterinburg Arena, leaving fans exposed to the elements and with a feeling they’re watching the game from a different arena entirely. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File) Natacha Pisarenko AP