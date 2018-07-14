Tracking bobcats: Researchers need help finding GPS collars

In this Oct. 30, 2017, photo provided by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Wildlife Biologist Jason Hawley affixes a GPS tracking collar on a bobcat at the Sessions Woods Wildlife Management in Burlington, Conn. GPS collars were placed on several dozen bobcats in the fall of 2017 to track their movements. The collars are programmed to fall off on and after Aug. 1, 2018. The agency wants to find all the collars, recharge the batteries and place them on other bobcats in the fall to continue the study.

