Trump in Scotland for Putin meeting prep and a little golf

FILE - In this July 30, 2015, then-presidential contender Donald Trump gestures to the media on the 17th fairway on the first day of the Women’s British Open golf championship on the Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland. Trump returns to Scotland, yet again mixing statecraft and business promotion. Trump has a long and fraught history with the country where his mother grew up, betting big on two golf courses that have been losing money. Scott Heppell, File AP Photo