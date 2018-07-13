Who is Charles Koch?

Mary Powell's 75 Barnyard Weed Warriors lay waste to a west-side weed-infested lot Friday. The 75 goats devoured poison ivy, small trees and weeds, stripping away unwanted vegetation. “I couldn’t given them any better food,” Powell said.
The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.
Following a year and a half of planning and six months of physical labor, Logan Pajunen will open a gallery and art collective at the former Metro-Boulevard Alternative High School this week for Final Friday.
The Kearny County Hospital in Lakin, Kansas discovered they were giving 38% of their residents anti-psychotic medications to help manage their care. They've since made efforts to lower the amount of drugs prescribed to elderly residents.
With the lease of a 68,000-square-foot building at the former convent of the Sisters of the Congregation of St. Joseph, Saint Francis Community Services is planning to expand its work with foster kids and others in Wichita.