Snyder wants AG to sue 3M to recoup costs of contamination

Gov. Rick Snyder wants the state to sue the manufacturer of chemicals linked to contaminated water detected at military bases and industrial sites across Michigan.
Snyder on Friday wrote a letter to Attorney General Bill Schuette seeking a lawsuit against 3M. The Minnesota-based company for decades produced Scotchgard and other chemicals used in fire retardants, nonstick cookware and other products.
The chemicals don't break down easily and can migrate from soil to groundwater. Snyder says credible research shows the compounds pose human health risks.
A Schuette spokeswoman says the letter is being reviewed. A message seeking comment was left for 3M.
In February, 3M agreed to pay the state of Minnesota $850 million to settle a case alleging the manufacturer damaged natural resources and contaminated groundwater by disposing of chemicals.
Comments