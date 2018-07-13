Sununu signs voting rights bill he previously opposed

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has reversed course and signed a bill imposing residency requirements on out-of-state college students who vote in New Hampshire.
Current law allows students and others who consider the state their domicile to vote without being subject to residency requirements, such as getting a New Hampshire driver's license or registering their cars. Lawmakers passed a bill this year to end the distinction between domicile and residency, but Sununu delayed action on it and asked the state Supreme Court to weigh in. He signed the bill Friday, a day after the court said the bill was constitutional.
While opponents argue the bill will discourage voting, the court said the state has a compelling reason for making the change, and Sununu says it restores equality and fairness to elections.
Comments