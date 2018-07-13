South Dakota regulators seek input on $297M wind project

South Dakota regulators are considering public input on a $297 million wind project proposed for southeastern counties.
The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission held a public hearing Thursday on the permit application for the proposed Prevailing Wind Park Energy facility in the Avon area. Utah-based SPower would own and operate the 61-turbine project, selling the electricity to North Dakota-based Basin Electric Power Cooperative.
Landowners and residents voiced concerns about health impacts, sound and flicker effects and obstructed views. One family near the project site says the tall wind towers will destroy the rural area's aesthetics.
SPower Wind Vice President Peter Pawlowski says the wind project could be operational by the end of next year, pending permit approval.
Commissioner Chris Nelson says regulators will likely make a final decision in October.
Comments