2nd suit seeks to keep former weapons plant closed to public

A Colorado town near a former nuclear weapons plant has filed suit to keep part of the site from opening to the public as a wildlife refuge.
The Boulder Daily Camera reported Friday the town of Superior asked a federal judge to keep the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from opening Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge, saying the agency hasn't adequately studied safety.
Agency officials declined to comment.
It's the second lawsuit seeking to keep the refuge closed.
Rocky Flats manufactured plutonium triggers for nuclear bombs from 1952 until 1989. After a $7 billion cleanup, part of the site was turned over to the Fish and Wildlife Service as a refuge.
The area where plutonium was processed is controlled by the U.S. Energy Department and isn't part of the refuge.
