Utah wildfire sparks effort to save hundreds of local fish

Wildlife officials are moving hundreds of local fish to a hatchery to rescue them from a southern Utah wildfire they worry could destroy a native fishery.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources told The Salt Lake Tribune that sediment spewed by the fire could flush into a restored fishery for Bonneville cutthroat trout and make it uninhabitable for two years.
State officials used electrical charges to stun hundreds of fish this week and gather them to be relocated to a state fish hatchery roughly 200 miles (321 kilometers) away.
The fire has burned for two weeks since it was started by an abandoned campfire.
It is more than 50 percent contained but has burned more than 18 square miles (46 square kilometers).
