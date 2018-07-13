Pence family gas stations left costly environmental legacy

In this Dec. 11, 2017, photo, a tank at a Kiel Bros. facility is torn down in Indianapolis. The collapse of Kiel Bros. Oil Co. in 2004 was widely publicized. Less known is that the state of Indiana and, to a smaller extent, Kentucky and Illinois, are still on the hook for millions of dollars to clean up more than 85 contaminated sites across the three states, including underground tanks that leaked toxic chemicals into soil, streams and wells. (AP Photo/Brian Slodysko) Brian Slodysko AP