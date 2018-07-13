Russia blasts Greece over cybercrime suspect’s extradition

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, police officers escort Alexander Vinnik, center, as they leave a courthouse at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki. A Greek court has ruled Friday, July 13, 2018 to extradite Russian cybercrime suspect Alexander Vinnik, a former bitcoin operator, to France, months after court decisions also ruled he can be extradited to the United States and Russia. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, File) Giannis Papanikos AP