The Latest: Trump says Johnson would be ‘excellent’ PM

This is a handout photo provided by Downing Street showing a Cabinet meeting, in London, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. British Prime Minister Theresa May has met with her Cabinet as she tries to restore government unity after the resignations of two top ministers over Brexit. Tuesday's meeting comes after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis quit, saying May's plans for future relations with the European Union don't live up to their idea of Brexit. (Downing Street via AP)