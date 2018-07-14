EXCHANGE: Wind farm gets official celebration

In this June 27, 2018 photo, Katie Gillespie and Jim Klempir take a selfie during the E.ON Radford’s Run Wind Farm dedication near Maroa, Ill. On June 27, more than 100 landowners, local leaders and energy company representatives gathered to mark the culmination of that effort: 139 turbines stretching into the sky in northwestern Macon County, generating energy for a grid that spans 13 states.Radford’s Run Wind Farm has been operating since December.(Jim Bowling/Herald & Review via AP) Jim Bowling AP