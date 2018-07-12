IMF defends Haiti fuel price hikes that sparked unrest

A painted bus filled with passengers makes its way along the street on the second day of a nationwide, general strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, early Tuesday, July 10, 2018. While some opposition leaders have called off the strike for Tuesday, most businesses remained closed following days of violent protests against a 50 percent fuel hike, part of a plan endorsed by the IMF to modernize the economy, and calls for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, whose government suspended the hike. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery) Dieu Nalio Chery AP