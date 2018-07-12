The Latest: Italy to probe alleged threats by migrants

Activists wearing red T-sirts that symbolize a broader welcome to migrants, demonstrate by handcuffing their arms as they wait for the Italian Coast Guard ship Diciotti, with 67 migrants on board, to dock at the Sicilian port of Trapani, southern Italy, July 12, 2018. The ship is in the waters off Sicily awaiting permission to disembark its 67 migrants, some of whom are accused of threatening their rescuers if they were taken back to Libya. ANSA via AP Igor Petyx