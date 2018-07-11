The Latest: US says WTO must do more on China trade policies

Chinese brand home appliances sit on display for sale at a hypermarket in Beijing, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. China’s government has criticized the latest U.S. threat of a tariff hike as “totally unacceptable” and vowed to retaliate in their escalating trade war. The Commerce Ministry on Wednesday gave no details, but Beijing responded to last week’s U.S. tariff hike on $34 billion of imports from China by increasing its own duties on the same amount of American goods. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Andy Wong AP