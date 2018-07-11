Coffee and conservation: Mozambique tries both on a mountain

In this photo provided by Jen Guyton, for the Coffee and Conservation project, a worker, background, with a bag of fertiliser on his back, passes coffee plants with green cherries, foreground, which will be ready for harvesting in two months on Mount Gorogosa, in Mozambique. Conservationists on Mozambique’s Mount Gorongosa are encouraging farmers to grow coffee in the shade of hardwood trees as a way to improve their lot and reverse deforestation at the same time. It is among the more politically delicate conservation efforts in southern Africa, a bid to convince farmers to abandon old-slash-and-burn methods of farming and commit to a crop that initially takes several years to harvest, while maintaining government support in an opposition-controlled area. (Jen Guyton/Coffee and Conservation Project via AP) Jen Guyton AP