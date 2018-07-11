Malaysia says mastermind behind 1MDB looting fled Macau

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor wave to their supporters as they exit the High Court of Malaya, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, July 9, 2018. Najib was charged last Wednesday with criminal breach of trust and corruption, two months after a multibillion-dollar graft scandal at a state investment fund led to his stunning election defeat. Yam G-Jun AP Photo