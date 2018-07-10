ND highway fatalities at 8-year low through 1st half of 2018

Highway fatalities in North Dakota during the first half of the year were the lowest in eight years.
The state Transportation Department's Safety Division says there were 39 motor vehicle fatalities in the state through June 30, down from 54 during the same period last year.
It was the lowest number since 2010, when there also were 39 fatalities in the first six months.
Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon says the drop from last year is encouraging, but the number is still too high.
State officials earlier this year launched a "Vision Zero" strategy to try to reduce crash injuries and fatalities.
