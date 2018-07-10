IRS probes Georgia agency, some call for grand jury inquiry

The Internal Revenue Service has filed a lien against a Georgia county agency for more than $1 million.
The Brunswick News reported Monday that the lien against Camden County's Public Service Authority is for $1.5 million and an estimated $500,000 of sales tax money spent on unapproved projects.
The authority's director, William Brunson, was fired this year and charged with government property theft after a probe revealed some financial problems. Brunson built a park at the wrong location about a decade ago, costing the Authority $309,000. The investigation focuses on Brunson, but some have asked local officials for a grand jury investigation.
The authority board's members — two county commissioners and the mayors of Kingsland, St. Marys, Woodbine— have voted to pay around $700,000 to pay for some of the discovered shortfall.
