Deal struck to settle discrimination suit against Motel 6

FILE - This Sept. 14, 2017, file photo shows a Motel 6 in Phoenix. Motel 6 has tentatively agreed to settle a lawsuit that alleges it discriminated against some Latino customers at multiple Phoenix locations by giving their whereabouts and personal information to immigration agents who later arrested at least seven guests. Details of the tentative deal, revealed Friday, July 6, 2018, in court records, haven't been publicly released. Anita Snow, File AP Photo